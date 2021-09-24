Bach's Music for Angels

On the program:

Sonata in E for violin and harpsichord, BWV 1016 - Viktoria Mullova, violin, and Ottavio Dantone, harpsichord

Cantata BWV 19 Es erhub sich ein Streit (translation) - Malin Hartelius, soprano; James Gilchrist, tenor; Peter Harvey, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Fantasia and Fugue in A minor, BWV 944 - Angela Hewitt, piano

Brandenburg Concerto No. 9 (after BWV 11 and 34, arr. Bruce Haynes) - Montreal Baroque Band, Eric Milnes, conductor