Bach's Music for Angels
On The Bach Hour, the composer's Cantata No. 19, for St. Michael and All Angels, expresses a terrifying, visceral quality of battle, as well as a hope for protection and safety.
On the program:
Sonata in E for violin and harpsichord, BWV 1016 - Viktoria Mullova, violin, and Ottavio Dantone, harpsichord
Cantata BWV 19 Es erhub sich ein Streit (translation) - Malin Hartelius, soprano; James Gilchrist, tenor; Peter Harvey, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor
Fantasia and Fugue in A minor, BWV 944 - Angela Hewitt, piano
Brandenburg Concerto No. 9 (after BWV 11 and 34, arr. Bruce Haynes) - Montreal Baroque Band, Eric Milnes, conductor