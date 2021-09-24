© 2023
The Bach Hour

Bach's Music for Angels

Published September 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT
St. Michael stained glass at St. Rochus, Duisdorf-Bonn, Germany
Reinhardhauke
/
Wikimedia Commons
St. Michael and the dragon in stained glass from St. Rochus Church, Duisdorf, Germany,

On The Bach Hour, the composer's Cantata No. 19, for St. Michael and All Angels, expresses a terrifying, visceral quality of battle, as well as a hope for protection and safety.

On the program:

Sonata in E for violin and harpsichord, BWV 1016 - Viktoria Mullova, violin, and Ottavio Dantone, harpsichord

Cantata BWV 19 Es erhub sich ein Streit (translation) - Malin Hartelius, soprano;  James Gilchrist, tenor;  Peter Harvey, bass;  Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Fantasia and Fugue in A minor, BWV 944 - Angela Hewitt, piano

Brandenburg Concerto No. 9 (after BWV 11 and 34, arr. Bruce Haynes) - Montreal Baroque Band, Eric Milnes, conductor

The Bach Hour Monteverdi ChoirJohn Eliot GardinerAngela HewittMontreal Baroque BandJohann Sebastian Bach