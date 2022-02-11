Rysanov and Cultural Cross-Currents in Bach
On The Bach Hour, violist Maxim Rysanov's interpretation of the composer's Cello Suite No. 1 is a merging of two musical approaches that mirror his own path through life.
On the program:
Two-Part Inventions in G minor, BWV 782, and G major, BWV 781 - Janine Jansen, violin; Maxim Rysanov, viola
Cantata BWV 92 Ich hab in Gottes Herz und Sinn (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano; Jan Kobow, tenor; Dominik Wörner, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor
Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 - Maxim Rysanov, viola