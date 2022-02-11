© 2026
Rysanov and Cultural Cross-Currents in Bach

Published February 1, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
On The Bach Hour, violist Maxim Rysanov's interpretation of the composer's Cello Suite No. 1 is a merging of two musical approaches that mirror his own path through life.

On the program:

Two-Part Inventions in G minor, BWV 782, and G major, BWV 781 - Janine Jansen, violin;  Maxim Rysanov, viola

Cantata BWV 92 Ich hab in Gottes Herz und Sinn (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano;  Jan Kobow, tenor;  Dominik Wörner, bass;  Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 - Maxim Rysanov, viola

The Bach Hour Janine JansenMaxim RysanovBach Collegium JapanMasaaki SuzukiJohann Sebastian Bach