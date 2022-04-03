Harry Christophers on Bach's "St. Matthew Passion," Part One
On The Bach Hour, the Artistic Director of the Handel and Haydn Society offers his own insights and interpretations of one of the composer's most powerful masterpieces.
On the program:
St. Matthew Passion: highlights of Part One (translation) - Anthony Rolfe Johnson, Evangelist (tenor); Andreas Schmidt, Jesus (baritone); Ann Monoyios and Barbara Bonney, soprano; Anne Sofie von Otter, contralto; Michael Chance, countertenor; Howard Crook, tenor; Monteverdi Choir, London Oratory Junior Choir, and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor