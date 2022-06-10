© 2022
The Bach Hour

Bach's Music for New Beginnings

Published June 10, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT
Zacharias Hildebrandt organ at Störmthal, Germany
Martin Geisler
/
German Wikipedia, via Wikimedia Commons
Hildebrandt organ at Stoermthal

On The Bach Hour, Masaaki Suzuki conducts a joyfully expressive work written for the dedication of a pipe organ in a small German village, and William Porter performs on that very instrument.

On the program:

Fantasy in C, BWV 570, and Fugue in C, BWV 946 - William Porter, organ (Zacharias Hildebrandt instrument at Störmthal, Germany)

Cantata BWV 194 Höchsterwuenschtes Freudenfest (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano;  Makoto Sakurada, tenor;  Jochen Kupfer, bass;  Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Chorale Preludes: Erstanden ist der heilige Christ, BWV 628, and Wer nur den lieben Gott läßt walten, BWV 642 - William Porter, organ

