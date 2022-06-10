Bach's Music for New Beginnings

On the program:

Fantasy in C, BWV 570, and Fugue in C, BWV 946 - William Porter, organ (Zacharias Hildebrandt instrument at Störmthal, Germany)

Cantata BWV 194 Höchsterwuenschtes Freudenfest (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano; Makoto Sakurada, tenor; Jochen Kupfer, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Chorale Preludes: Erstanden ist der heilige Christ, BWV 628, and Wer nur den lieben Gott läßt walten, BWV 642 - William Porter, organ