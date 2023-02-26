Music of Genius for Words of Conflict in Bach's Cantata 126
On The Bach Hour, John Eliot Gardiner conducts an artistically riveting work with roots in the cultural fears and biases of the composer's time and place.
On the program:
Arioso, from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor, BWV 1056 (arr. Alfred Cortot) - Stephen Hough, piano
Cantata BWV 126 Erhalt uns, Herr, bei deinem Wort (translation) - Robin Tyson, alto; James Gilchrist, tenor; Stephan Loges, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor
Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046 - Les Concert des Nations, Jordi Savall, director
Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV 565 (arr. Alfred Cortot) - Stephen Hough, piano