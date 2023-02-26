© 2023
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bach Hour

Music of Genius for Words of Conflict in Bach's Cantata 126

Published February 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
closeup perspective of a statue of Bach in Leipzig, with bright sunshine contrasting with deep shadows
Max Pixel
Statue of J.S. Bach in Leipzig

On The Bach Hour, John Eliot Gardiner conducts an artistically riveting work with roots in the cultural fears and biases of the composer's time and place.

On the program:

Arioso, from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor, BWV 1056 (arr. Alfred Cortot) - Stephen Hough, piano

Cantata BWV 126 Erhalt uns, Herr, bei deinem Wort (translation) - Robin Tyson, alto;  James Gilchrist, tenor;  Stephan Loges, bass;  Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046 - Les Concert des Nations, Jordi Savall, director

Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV 565 (arr. Alfred Cortot) - Stephen Hough, piano

Tags
The Bach Hour Stephen HoughJohn Eliot GardinerJordi SavallMonteverdi Choir and English Baroque SoloistsJohann Sebastian Bach