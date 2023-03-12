Masaaki Suzuki Conducts Bach's Portrait of a Cultural Icon
On The Bach Hour, Bach Collegium Japan performs the composer's "Trauerode," written to mourn the passing of a royal princess who embodied the values and hopes of her time.
On the program:
Keyboard Concerto No. 7 in G minor, BWV 1058 - Murray Perahia, pianist and conductor; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Christus, der uns selig macht, BWV 620 - Gerhard Weinberger, organ (Joachim Wagner organ at Nidaros Cathedral, Trondheim, Norway)
Cantata BWV 198 Laß, Fürstin, laß noch einen Strahl (translation) - Joanne Lunn, soprano; Robin Blaze, alto; Gerd Türk, tenor; Dominick Wörner, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor