The Bach Hour

Masaaki Suzuki Conducts Bach's Portrait of a Cultural Icon

Published March 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Conductor Masaaki Suzuki, standing outside in front of a church entrance in a dark coat
Marco Borggreve
/
Masaaki Suzuki

On The Bach Hour, Bach Collegium Japan performs the composer's "Trauerode," written to mourn the passing of a royal princess who embodied the values and hopes of her time.

On the program:

Keyboard Concerto No. 7 in G minor, BWV 1058 - Murray Perahia, pianist and conductor; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Christus, der uns selig macht, BWV 620 - Gerhard Weinberger, organ (Joachim Wagner organ at Nidaros Cathedral, Trondheim, Norway)

Cantata BWV 198 Laß, Fürstin, laß noch einen Strahl (translation) - Joanne Lunn, soprano; Robin Blaze, alto; Gerd Türk, tenor; Dominick Wörner, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

