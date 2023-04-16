© 2023
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bach Hour

Bach's Cantata for Palm Sunday

Published April 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Detail of palm motif on a column in St. Nicholas Church, Leipzig
Appaloosa
/
Wikimedia Commons
Detail of palm motif on a column in St. Nicholas Church, Leipzig

On The Bach Hour, John Eliot Gardiner leads the Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists in the composer's Cantata 182, and Pieter Wispelwey performs the Suite No. 5 for solo cello.

On the program:

Suite No. 5 in C minor for solo cello, BWV 1011 - Pieter Wispelwey, cello

Cantata BWV 182 Himmelskönig, sei willkommen (translation) - Malin Hartelius, soprano; Nathalie Stutzmann, alto; James Gilchrist, tenor; Peter Harvey, bass; Monteverdi Choir & English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

See video from Pieter Wispelwey's Bach Cello Suites recording

(The image above [courtesy Wikimedia Commons] shows column detail from the Nikolaikirche, Leipzig, which is modelled on palms.  The theme of palms is prevalent in the architecture of the Nikolaikirche, which, with the Thomaskirche, is one of the churches served by Bach between 1723 and 1750.  The Nikolaikirche also played a pivotal role in the fall of the Communist regime of East Germany in the 1980's.)

Tags
The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachPieter WispelweyJohn Eliot GardinerMonteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists