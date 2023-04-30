© 2023
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bach Hour

Rays of Hope Amid Clouds of Fear in Bach's Cantata 42

Published April 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Sunrise through clouds in New Mexico
Diego PH
/
Unsplash
Sunrise through clouds in New Mexico

On The Bach Hour, Masaaki Suzuki leads Bach Collegium Japan in a dramatic post-Easter cantata, and Andrew Manze conducts the composer's Triple Concerto.

On the program:

Triple Concerto in A minor, BWV 1044 - Rachel Brown, flute;  Pauline Nobes, violin;  Richard Egarr, harpsichord;  Academy of Ancient Music, Andrew Manze, director

Cantata BWV 42 Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbats (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano;  Robin Blaze, counter-tenor;  James Gilchrist, tenor;  Dominik Wörner, bass;  Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Tags
The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachRichard EgarrAndrew ManzeAcademy of Ancient MusicBach Collegium JapanMasaaki Suzuki