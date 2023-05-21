The Three Lives of Bach, in One Partita
On The Bach Hour, David Fray is the pianist in the composer's Partita No. 4, a piece that reflects the multiple roles Bach fulfilled on a daily basis.
On the program:
Fugue in A-flat, BWV 862, from Book I of the Well-Tempered Clavier - Onyx Brass
Cantata BWV 108 Es ist euch gut, dass ich hingehe (translation) - Robin Blaze, countertenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Dominik Wörner, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor
Partita No. 4 in D, BWV 828 - David Fray, piano