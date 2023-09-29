From Despondence to Transcendence through Bach's Cantata 114
On The Bach Hour, John Eliot Gardiner leads the Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists in music that grapples with the challenges of everyday life, and Pieter-Jan Belder leads the exuberant Brandenburg Concerto No. 3.
On the program:
Trio Sonata No. 6 in G, BWV 530 - Robert Quinney, organ (Frobenius organ at The Queen's College, Oxford, England)
Cantata BWV 114 Ach, lieben Christen, seid getrost (translation) - Charles Humphries, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Stephan Loges, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor
Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G, BWV 1048 - Musica Amphion, Pieter-Jan Belder, director