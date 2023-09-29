© 2023
From Despondence to Transcendence through Bach's Cantata 114

Published September 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT
Pillars and ceiling of St. Thomas Church in Leipzig, Germany
Francisco Anzola
/
Flickr
Pillars and ceiling of St. Thomas Church in Leipzig, Germany

On The Bach Hour, John Eliot Gardiner leads the Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists in music that grapples with the challenges of everyday life, and Pieter-Jan Belder leads the exuberant Brandenburg Concerto No. 3.

On the program:

Trio Sonata No. 6 in G, BWV 530 - Robert Quinney, organ (Frobenius organ at The Queen's College, Oxford, England)

Cantata BWV 114 Ach, lieben Christen, seid getrost (translation) - Charles Humphries, alto;  Mark Padmore, tenor;  Stephan Loges, bass;  Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G, BWV 1048 - Musica Amphion, Pieter-Jan Belder, director

The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachJohn Eliot GardinerRobert QuinneyPieter-Jan BelderMonteverdi Choir and English Baroque SoloistsMusica Amphion