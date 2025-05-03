Cellist Steven Isserlis on Bach

On the program:

Prelude and Fugue in G, BWV 541 (trans. d'Albert) - Piers Lane, piano

Gamba Sonata in D, BWV 1028 - Steven Isserlis, cello; Richard Egarr, harpsichord

Cantata BWV 134 Ein Herz, das seinen Jesum lebend weiß (translation) - Daniel Taylor, alto; James Gilchrist, tenor; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Ich ruf' zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 639 - Steven Isserlis, cello; Richard Egarr, harpsichord

To hear the complete interview with Steven Isserlis, use the player above.