The Bach Hour
Cellist Steven Isserlis on Bach

Published May 3, 2025 at 8:53 AM EDT
Cellist Steven Isserlis, holding his instrument in a rehearsal, looking at a colleague off camera
Satoshi Aoyagi
Steven Isserlis

On The Bach Hour, the British cellist describes the genius behind music originally written by the composer for the viola da gamba, which he recorded with harpsichordist Richard Egarr.

On the program:

Prelude and Fugue in G, BWV 541 (trans. d'Albert) - Piers Lane, piano

Gamba Sonata in D, BWV 1028 - Steven Isserlis, cello; Richard Egarr, harpsichord

Cantata BWV 134 Ein Herz, das seinen Jesum lebend weiß (translation) - Daniel Taylor, alto; James Gilchrist, tenor; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Ich ruf' zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 639 - Steven Isserlis, cello; Richard Egarr, harpsichord

To hear the complete interview with Steven Isserlis, use the player above.

