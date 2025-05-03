Cellist Steven Isserlis on Bach
On The Bach Hour, the British cellist describes the genius behind music originally written by the composer for the viola da gamba, which he recorded with harpsichordist Richard Egarr.
On the program:
Prelude and Fugue in G, BWV 541 (trans. d'Albert) - Piers Lane, piano
Gamba Sonata in D, BWV 1028 - Steven Isserlis, cello; Richard Egarr, harpsichord
Cantata BWV 134 Ein Herz, das seinen Jesum lebend weiß (translation) - Daniel Taylor, alto; James Gilchrist, tenor; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor
Ich ruf' zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 639 - Steven Isserlis, cello; Richard Egarr, harpsichord
To hear the complete interview with Steven Isserlis, use the player above.