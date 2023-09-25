León's "Stride" and Ravel, with Seong-Jin Cho and the BSO
Saturday, January 13, 2024
8:00 PM
Recent Pulitzer Prize winner and 2022 Kennedy Center honoree Tania León brings Stride to Symphony Hall, a piece inspired by Susan B. Anthony and the steps women continue to take towards equality. Award-winning pianist Seong-Jin Cho returns to perform Ravel’s Piano Concerto for the Left Hand, composed for pianist Paul Wittgenstein, who lost an arm in World War I. The concert closes with one of the most influential pieces in history: Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Seong-Jin Cho, piano
Tania LEÓN Stride
Maurice RAVEL Piano Concerto for the left hand
Igor STRAVINSKY The Rite of Spring
Watch Tania León describe the creative process behind Stride.
From NPR: Tania León Wins Music Pulitzer For Stride, Celebrating Women's Resilience.