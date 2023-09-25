León's "Stride" and Ravel, with Seong-Jin Cho and the BSO

Saturday, January 13, 2024

8:00 PM

Recent Pulitzer Prize winner and 2022 Kennedy Center honoree Tania León brings Stride to Symphony Hall, a piece inspired by Susan B. Anthony and the steps women continue to take towards equality. Award-winning pianist Seong-Jin Cho returns to perform Ravel’s Piano Concerto for the Left Hand, composed for pianist Paul Wittgenstein, who lost an arm in World War I. The concert closes with one of the most influential pieces in history: Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Tania LEÓN Stride

Maurice RAVEL Piano Concerto for the left hand

Igor STRAVINSKY The Rite of Spring

Watch Tania León describe the creative process behind Stride.

From NPR: Tania León Wins Music Pulitzer For Stride, Celebrating Women's Resilience.

