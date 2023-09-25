© 2023
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

León's "Stride" and Ravel, with Seong-Jin Cho and the BSO

Published January 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM EST
Pianist Seong-Jin Cho; composer Tania León
Stephan Rabold: Cho; Gail Hadani: León
Courtesy of the Artists
Pianist Seong-Jin Cho; composer Tania León

Saturday, January 13, 2024
8:00 PM

Recent Pulitzer Prize winner and 2022 Kennedy Center honoree Tania León brings Stride to Symphony Hall, a piece inspired by Susan B. Anthony and the steps women continue to take towards equality. Award-winning pianist Seong-Jin Cho returns to perform Ravel’s Piano Concerto for the Left Hand, composed for pianist Paul Wittgenstein, who lost an arm in World War I. The concert closes with one of the most influential pieces in history: Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Tania LEÓN Stride
Maurice RAVEL Piano Concerto for the left hand
Igor STRAVINSKY The Rite of Spring

Watch Tania León describe the creative process behind Stride.

From NPR: Tania León Wins Music Pulitzer For Stride, Celebrating Women's Resilience.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Tania LeonMaurice RavelIgor StravinskySeong-Jin ChoAndris NelsonsBoston Symphony Orchestra