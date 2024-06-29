Koussevitzky’s Legacy at Tanglewood

Sunday, July 28, 2024

7:00 PM

This program, focusing on the wide variety and rich tapestry of 20th century music, explores themes of spirituality and liberation, blending American sounds and European traditions much as Koussevitzky did during his life. In a reflection of Koussevitzky’s commitment to new music, Thomas Warfield is the narrator in James Lee III’s Freedom’s Genuine Dawn, a piece based on the great Fredrick Douglas text “What to the Slave Is the 4th of July?”. Paul Lewis is the soloist in the Piano Concerto by Aaron Copland, whom Koussevitzky brought to the Berkshires to launch what’s now the Tanglewood Music Center, one of the world’s premiere academies for early-stage professional musicians, and for which Randall Thompson wrote his Alleluia, still sung at the TMC to begin of every summer. And the Tanglewood Festival Chorus also sings one of Koussevitzky’s most significant commissions, Stravinsky’s Symphony of Psalms.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Paul Lewis, piano

Thomas Warfield, narrator

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

James LEE III Freedom’s Genuine Dawn

Aaron COPLAND Piano Concerto

Randall THOMPSON Alleluia

Igor STRAVINSKY Symphony of Psalms