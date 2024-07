Saturday, August 10 , 2024

8:00 PM

In her Boston Symphony debut, conductor Dalia Stasevska leads a program that includes Sibelius’s Canzonetta and Symphony No. 5, as well as Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto, with soloist Leila Josefowicz.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Dalia Stasevska, conductor

Leila Josefowicz, violin

Jean SIBELIUS (arr. STRAVINKSY) Canzonetta

Igor STRAVINSKY Violin Concerto

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5