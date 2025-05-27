© 2025
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Yo-Yo Ma, Samy Rachid, and Pépin’s “Un Monde nouveau” at Tanglewood

Published August 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
From left to right: cellist Yo-Yo Ma, composer Camille Pépin, and conductor Samy Rachid
Todd Rosenberg: Ma; Capucine de Chocqueuse: Pépin; Marco Borggreve: Rachid
From left to right: cellist Yo-Yo Ma, composer Camille Pépin, and conductor Samy Rachid

Sunday, August 10, 2025
7:00 PM

Following his highly acclaimed Tanglewood debut last summer, BSO Assistant Conductor Samy Rachid leads an exciting program featuring the American premiere of French composer Camille Pépin’s Un Monde nouveau, Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony, and Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1 with Yo-Yo Ma. It will be the first time that Ma performs this cello concerto at Tanglewood, the piece he performed with the Boston Pops in his 1971 Symphony Hall debut as a 15-year-old prodigy.

Samy Rachid, conductor
Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Camille PÉPIN Un Monde nouveau (American premiere)
Camille SAINT-SÄENS Cello Concerto No. 1
Felix MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, Scottish

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

