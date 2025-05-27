Yo-Yo Ma, Samy Rachid, and Pépin’s “Un Monde nouveau” at Tanglewood

Sunday, August 10, 2025

7:00 PM

Following his highly acclaimed Tanglewood debut last summer, BSO Assistant Conductor Samy Rachid leads an exciting program featuring the American premiere of French composer Camille Pépin’s Un Monde nouveau, Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony, and Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1 with Yo-Yo Ma. It will be the first time that Ma performs this cello concerto at Tanglewood, the piece he performed with the Boston Pops in his 1971 Symphony Hall debut as a 15-year-old prodigy.

Samy Rachid, conductor

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Camille PÉPIN Un Monde nouveau (American premiere)

Camille SAINT-SÄENS Cello Concerto No. 1

Felix MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, Scottish

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.