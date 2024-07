Sunday, August 18, 2024

7:00 PM

In a Boston Symphony concert live from Tanglewood, Yo-Yo Ma is the soloist in Robert Schumann’s Cello Concerto, and BSO Assistant Conductor Earl Lee leads the orchestra in Carlos Simon’s “Fate Now Conquers” and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Earl Lee, conductor

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Carlos SIMON Fate Now Conquers

Robert SCHUMANN Cello Concerto

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7