The Bach Hour

The Simplicity and Power of Four Notes by Bach

Published January 21, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
statue of J.S. Bach in Leipzig
Max Pixel, CC0 1.0
statue of J.S. Bach in Leipzig

In his Cantata No. 156, the composer infuses a particular sequence with the meaning of words of devotion to create a sonic symbol, part of a performance directed by Masaaki Suzuki on The Bach Hour.

On the program:

Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046 - Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly, conductor

Cantata BWV 156 Ich steh mit einem Fuss im Grabe! (translation) - Robin Blaze, counter-tenor; Gerd Türk, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Machs mit mir, Gott, nach deiner Gut, BWV 957 - Hans Fagius, organ (1728 Cahman organ at Leufsta Bruk, Sweden)

Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor, BWV 1056 - Ramin Bahrami, piano; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly, conductor

Italian Concerto, BWV 971: I.  Allegro spiritoso e con brio (arr. Crespo) - German Brass

