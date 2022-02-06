The Simplicity and Power of Four Notes by Bach
In his Cantata No. 156, the composer infuses a particular sequence with the meaning of words of devotion to create a sonic symbol, part of a performance directed by Masaaki Suzuki on The Bach Hour.
On the program:
Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046 - Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly, conductor
Cantata BWV 156 Ich steh mit einem Fuss im Grabe! (translation) - Robin Blaze, counter-tenor; Gerd Türk, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor
Machs mit mir, Gott, nach deiner Gut, BWV 957 - Hans Fagius, organ (1728 Cahman organ at Leufsta Bruk, Sweden)
Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor, BWV 1056 - Ramin Bahrami, piano; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly, conductor
Italian Concerto, BWV 971: I. Allegro spiritoso e con brio (arr. Crespo) - German Brass