© 2023
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bach Hour
The Bach Hour

A Musical Alchemy for Bach, from Meyer, Ma, and Thile

Published June 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Edgar Meyer, Yo-Yo Ma, and Chris Thile
Danny Clinch
/
Nonesuch
Edgar Meyer, Yo-Yo Ma, and Chris Thile

On The Bach Hour, bassist Edgar Meyer, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and mandolinist Chris Thile bring their distinctive musical voices to a Trio by Bach.

On the program:

Kommst du nun, Jesu, vom Himmel herunter, BWV 650 - Chris Thile, mandolin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, bass

Cantata BWV 74 Wer mich liebet, der wird mein Wort halten (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano; Robin Blaze, countertenor; Makoto Sakurada, tenor; Peter Kooij, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Trio Sonata No. 6 in G, BWV 530 - Chris Thile, mandolin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, bass

Concerto for Three Pianos and Strings, BWV 1063 - Christoph Eschenbach, Gerhard Oppitz, and Justus Frantz, pianos; Hamburg Philharmonic

Tags
The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachEdgar MeyerYo-Yo MaChris ThileMasaaki SuzukiBach Collegium JapanChristoph EschenbachJustus FrantzGerhard Oppitz