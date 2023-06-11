A Musical Alchemy for Bach, from Meyer, Ma, and Thile
On The Bach Hour, bassist Edgar Meyer, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and mandolinist Chris Thile bring their distinctive musical voices to a Trio by Bach.
On the program:
Kommst du nun, Jesu, vom Himmel herunter, BWV 650 - Chris Thile, mandolin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, bass
Cantata BWV 74 Wer mich liebet, der wird mein Wort halten (translation) - Yukari Nonoshita, soprano; Robin Blaze, countertenor; Makoto Sakurada, tenor; Peter Kooij, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor
Trio Sonata No. 6 in G, BWV 530 - Chris Thile, mandolin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, bass
Concerto for Three Pianos and Strings, BWV 1063 - Christoph Eschenbach, Gerhard Oppitz, and Justus Frantz, pianos; Hamburg Philharmonic