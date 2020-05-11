Sunday Nights with the Pops on WCRB!

In a time of dark concert halls, the brilliance of the Boston Pops comes to the radio, each Sunday night at 7pm.

The 2020 Spring Pops season was meant to celebrate the 25 years with Keith Lockhart as the conductor of the Pops. But the global pandemic forced a cancellation of the entire season. And while there is simply no substitute for being in Symphony Hall for the electrically charged live performances that should have taken place there, WCRB is devoting Sunday nights to the Pops for six consecutive weeks, beginning May 17.

The schedule of these encore broadcasts is coming soon. Highlights include "Rediscovering the Incredible Black Composer" with Rhiannon Giddens, "By Popular Demand," in which the audience chose the program, and, of course, Film Night with John Williams!

In the meantime, see how the Pops continue to inspire and entertain, even in our present circumstances: