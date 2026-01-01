Come Home for the Holidays with Classical Radio Boston
Throughout December, make WCRB your home for holiday music!
From Messiah to The Nutcracker and beyond, let holiday music ring out this season on air and live at GBH! We're playing festive favorites for Christmas and all the winter holidays this December on In Concert, The Bach Hour, and The Boston Symphony Orchestra. Plus, our beloved Holiday Streams are back! Listen now in the app, by clicking "All Streams" at the upper right of this page, or read on for details of how to stream on smart speaker.
Highlights include:
Wednesday December 2, 7pm: A Tiny Glass Winter's Eve
Sunday, Nov. 29, 7pm: In Concert with The Boston Camerata
Sunday, Dec. 6, 7pm: In Concert with The Handel and Haydn Society
Sunday, Dec. 20, 7pm: In Concert with The Boston Pops
Friday, Dec 25, 8pm: "The Nutcracker" with the Boston Symphony Orchestra
Sunday, Dec. 27, 7pm: In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston
Note that all episodes of WCRB In Concert will be On Demand online and in the CRB Classical App after their initial broadcast.
Sundays, Nov. 29 - Jan. 3, 6am: The Bach Hour explores J.S. Bach's Advent and Christmas Cantatas. Listen on demand after each broadcast!
Looking for continuous holiday music? We have three different 24-hour streams filled with the most beautiful classical holiday music. Listen here, in the player at the top of our homepage, on your smart speaker, and in the CRB Classical app.
WCRB's Perfect Holiday Party Soundtrack - Traditional holiday favorites that keep your mood festive and warm. From "Winter Wonderland" to "Have Yourself a Merry Christmas" to "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," and everything in between.
WCRB's Ultimate Holiday Classical Mix - All of the traditional classics, plus carols from across centuries and around the globe.
WCRB's Heavenly Holiday Classics - From baroque to renaissance and beyond, this stream features choral and symphonic masterpieces, like Handel’s Messiah, Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Britten’s Ceremony of Carols, and more.
To listen to our holiday streams on Amazon Alexa:
Go to Amazon.com or open your Alexa app on your phone and search for WCRB Holiday streams and click enable. Then the following voice commands will work.
Say "Alexa, Open WCRB Holiday Streams."
Once the skill is enabled, you can say:
"Play Perfect Holiday Party," or
"Play Ultimate Holiday Classical Mix," or
"Play Heavenly Holiday Classics."
It will also prompt you with a menu of the three stream options.
There is currently no Google Home skill for the holiday streams.