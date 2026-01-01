From Messiah to The Nutcracker and beyond, let holiday music ring out this season on air and live at GBH! We're playing festive favorites for Christmas and all the winter holidays this December on In Concert, The Bach Hour, and The Boston Symphony Orchestra. Plus, our beloved Holiday Streams are back! Listen now in the app, by clicking "All Streams" at the upper right of this page, or read on for details of how to stream on smart speaker.

Highlights include:

Wednesday December 2, 7pm: A Tiny Glass Winter's Eve

GBH Music Presents: A Tiny Glass Winter's Eve French mezzo-soprano Sophie Michaux and her Massachusetts-based ensemble, Tiny Glass Tavern, join GBH Music for a sparkling performance of musical delights spanning the old and new worlds in our Fraser Studio.

Sunday, Nov. 29, 7pm: In Concert with The Boston Camerata

The Boston Camerata's "Gloria! An Italian Christmas" On WCRB In Concert with The Boston Camerata, Artistic Director Anne Azéma leads a celebration of the holiday season with music from the Renaissance and early Baroque, ranging from sacred songs to instrumental fantasias and choral masterpieces. Listen • 8:57

Sunday, Dec. 6, 7pm: In Concert with The Handel and Haydn Society

Sound the Trumpets for the Handel and Haydn Society's "Messiah"! On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, H+H Conductor Laureate Harry Christophers returns to lead the H+H Orchestra, Chorus, and a slate of spectacular soloists in Boston’s must-see holiday celebration.

Sunday, Dec. 20, 7pm: In Concert with The Boston Pops

Holiday Pops 2026! On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart leads a celebration of the season, with a special appearance by a particular very jolly fellow!

Friday, Dec 25, 8pm: "The Nutcracker" with the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker," from the BSO In a timeless holiday season tradition, Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony Orchestra bring to life Tchaikovsky's magical tale of Christmas, Sugar Plum Fairies, and one very handsome prince!

Sunday, Dec. 27, 7pm: In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston

Pianist Beatrice Rana, from Vivo Performing Arts On WCRB In Concert with Vivo Performing Arts, Rana brings her storytelling prowess and expressive piano playing to two well-loved ballet suites: Prokofiev’s "Romeo and Juliet," and Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker" suite. Listen • 21:32

Note that all episodes of WCRB In Concert will be On Demand online and in the CRB Classical App after their initial broadcast.

Sundays, Nov. 29 - Jan. 3, 6am: The Bach Hour explores J.S. Bach's Advent and Christmas Cantatas. Listen on demand after each broadcast!

Looking for continuous holiday music? We have three different 24-hour streams filled with the most beautiful classical holiday music. Listen here, in the player at the top of our homepage, on your smart speaker, and in the CRB Classical app.

Perfect Holiday Party Soundtrack Listen

WCRB's Perfect Holiday Party Soundtrack - Traditional holiday favorites that keep your mood festive and warm. From "Winter Wonderland" to "Have Yourself a Merry Christmas" to "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," and everything in between.

Ultimate Holiday Classical Mix Listen

WCRB's Ultimate Holiday Classical Mix - All of the traditional classics, plus carols from across centuries and around the globe.

Heavenly Holiday Classics Listen

WCRB's Heavenly Holiday Classics - From baroque to renaissance and beyond, this stream features choral and symphonic masterpieces, like Handel’s Messiah, Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Britten’s Ceremony of Carols, and more.

To listen to our holiday streams on Amazon Alexa:

Go to Amazon.com or open your Alexa app on your phone and search for WCRB Holiday streams and click enable. Then the following voice commands will work.

Say "Alexa, Open WCRB Holiday Streams."

Once the skill is enabled, you can say:

"Play Perfect Holiday Party," or

"Play Ultimate Holiday Classical Mix," or

"Play Heavenly Holiday Classics."

It will also prompt you with a menu of the three stream options.

There is currently no Google Home skill for the holiday streams.

Explore holiday music with selections from our blog!