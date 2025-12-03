Illuminate the Holidays with Classical Radio Boston
Throughout December, make WCRB your home for holiday music!
From Messiah to The Nutcracker and beyond, let holiday music ring out this season! We're playing festive favorites for Christmas and all the winter holidays this December on 99.5 WCRB, on In Concert, The Bach Hour, and The Boston Symphony Orchestra.
Highlights include:
Sunday, Dec. 7, 7pm: In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society
Sunday, Dec. 14, 7pm: In Concert with GBH Music
Sunday, Dec. 21, 7pm: In Concert with The Boston Pops
Sunday, Dec. 28, 7pm: In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston
Sundays, Nov. 30 - Jan. 4, 6am: The Bach Hour delves into J.S. Bach's six-part narrative for the season, the Christmas Oratorio, in a concert performance led by Nikolaus Harnoncourt.
Hear Part One on demand:
Looking for continuous holiday music? We have three different 24-hour streams filled with the most beautiful classical holiday music. Listen here, in the player at the top of our homepage, on your smart speaker, and in the CRB Classical app.
WCRB's Perfect Holiday Party Soundtrack - Traditional holiday favorites that keep your mood festive and warm. From "Winter Wonderland" to "Have Yourself a Merry Christmas" to "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," and everything in between.
WCRB's Ultimate Holiday Classical Mix - All of the traditional classics, plus carols from across centuries and around the globe.
WCRB's Heavenly Holiday Classics - From baroque to renaissance and beyond, this stream features choral and symphonic masterpieces, like Handel’s Messiah, Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Britten’s Ceremony of Carols, and more.
To listen to our holiday streams on Amazon Alexa:
Go to Amazon.com or open your Alexa app on your phone and search for WCRB Holiday streams and click enable. Then the following voice commands will work.
Say "Alexa, Open WCRB Holiday Streams."
Once the skill is enabled, you can say:
"Play Perfect Holiday Party," or
"Play Ultimate Holiday Classical Mix," or
"Play Heavenly Holiday Classics."
It will also prompt you with a menu of the three stream options.
There is currently no Google Home skill for the holiday streams.