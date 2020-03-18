As our community grapples with extreme and unprecedented challenges, WCRB and the Boston Symphony Orchestra invite you to the virtual community of concerts performed at Symphony Hall, Monday through Saturday at 8pm.

The BSO, like so many organizations, businesses, schools, places of worship, and other cornerstones of our lives, has been forced to suspend live concerts. But, while each of us faces daily life through a new – and, without a doubt, uncomfortable – prism, we can still experience the warmth and community those concerts foster.

For the next four weeks, beginning on March 23 at 8pm and continuing each night, Monday through Saturday, WCRB will take you to Symphony Hall and a selection of remarkable BSO performances from the Andris Nelsons era. Made possible by the generosity of the musicians of the BSO, these broadcasts will, we hope, provide a sense of what we all value about live performances: a shared experience, in real time, of extraordinary art.

The full schedule of BSO Encores: Nightly @8 will be announced shortly.