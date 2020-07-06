Summer at Tanglewood, from WCRB

With Boston Symphony Orchestra concerts at the Koussevitzky Music Shed cancelled for 2020, hear full BSO concerts each weekend, as well as seven mini-festivals of BSO performances, Monday through Friday nights.

Among the many great disappointments of these times is the lack of live concerts by one of the world's great orchestras at its iconic summer home in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts. But as the global pandemic continues, riveting and inspirational Boston Symphony Orchestra concerts are, nevertheless, on the radio this summer.

Full-length concerts, curated from the last few Tanglewood seasons, will air on WCRB each Saturday night at 8pm. These broadcasts will also air at different times on WAMC in Albany, New York; New England Public Radio in Springfield, Mass.; and WMNR in Monroe, Conn. For specific scheduling, check with your local station.

In addition, Tanglewood performances from the last 30 years are part of WCRB's weeknights, Monday through Friday, at 8pm, from July 6 through Saturday, August 22. Each week is organized around thematic connections. The first week (July 6-10) features "BSO Signature Works at Tanglewood," and includes the following performances:

Mon., July 6 - Beethoven's Symphony No. 6, "Pastoral," led by Bernard Haitink on July 11, 2008

Tue., July 7 - Debussy's La Mer, led by Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos on July 31, 2009

Wed. July 8 - Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique, led by Andris Nelsons on July 16, 2017

Thu., July 9 - Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5, led by Neeme Järvi on July 10, 1993

Fri. July 10 - Ravel's Daphnis et Chloé, led by Andris Nelsons on July 26, 2017

Future weeks include "Musicians' Choices" (July 27-August 14), and "A Celebration of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus at 50" (August 17-22). Check back for more details as this schedule develops.