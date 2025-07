Tanglewood Broadcast Schedule

July 5th, 8pm: Opening Night at Tanglewood, with Daniil Trifonov!

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Daniil Trifonov, piano

All-Rachmaninoff Program:

Piano Concerto No. 3

Symphonic Dances

July 6th, 7pm: An All-Beethoven Concert at Tanglewood with Bronfman and Nelsons

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yefim Bronfman, piano

ALL-BEETHOVEN program

Leonore Overture No. 2

Piano Concerto No. 3

Symphony No. 5

July 11th, 8pm: Star-Crossed Lovers at Tanglewood

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Concert Theatre Works

Bill Barclay, director

Actors

PROKOFIEV selections from Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64

July 12th, 8pm: Ravel, the BSO, and Seong-Jin Cho at Tanglewood

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Claude DEBUSSY Prelude to The Afternoon of a Faun

Maurice RAVEL Piano Concerto in G

RAVEL Piano Concerto for the Left Hand

DEBUSSY La Mer

July 13th, 7pm: The BSO Performs Sibelius, with Salonen and Kuusisto

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Pekka Kuusisto, violin

Gabriella SMITH Tumblebird Contrails

Jean SIBELIUS Violin Concerto

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5

July 18th, 8pm: “One Night Only,” with Kelli O’Hara and Sutton Foster at Tanglewood

Boston Pops Orchestra

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Sutton Foster

Kelli O'Hara

Broadway Selections

July 19th, 8pm: Puccini’s “Tosca,” Live from Tanglewood!

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Kristine Opolais, soprano (Tosca)

Seok Jong Baek, tenor (Cavaradossi)

Bryn Terfel, baritone (Scarpia)

Patrick Carfizzi, bass-baritone (Sacristan)

Neal Ferreira, tenor (Spoletta)

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

Giacomo PUCCINI Tosca

July 20th, 7pm: Wild Obsession: Berlioz, Prokofiev, and Yuja Wang

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yuja Wang, piano

Sergei PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 2

Hector BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique

July 25th, 8pm: María Dueñas Plays Mendelssohn in her BSO Debut at Tanglewood

Andris Nelsons, conductor

María Dueñas, violin

J.S. BACH Air, from Orchestral Suite No. 3

Gustav MAHLER Adagio from Symphony No. 10

Felix MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto

MENDELSSOHN Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage

July 26th, 8pm: A John Williams World Premiere with Emmanuel Ax at Tanglewood

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

John WILLIAMS Piano Concerto (world premiere)

Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 1

July 27th, 7pm: Lang Lang and the BSO Play Saint-Saëns at Tanglewood

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Lang Lang, piano

Gabriela ORTIZ La Calaca, for string orchestra

Camille SAINT-SÄENS Piano Concerto No. 2

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 6, Pastoral

August 2nd, 8pm: Elim Chan’s Conducts Rachmaninoff and Korngold at Tanglewood

Elim Chan, conductor

Leonidas Kavakos, violin

Erich KORNGOLD Violin Concerto

Sergei RACHMONNOFF Symphony No. 2

August 3rd, 7pm: “Beethoven for Three” at Tanglewood

Leonidas Kavakos, violin

Antoine Tamestit, viola

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Emanuel Ax, piano

All-BEETHOVEN program

Leonore Overture No. 3 (trans. Shai Wosner)

Trio No. 4 in B-flat for piano, violin, and cello, Op. 11

Symphony No. 3, Eroica (trans. Shai Wosner)

August 8th, 8pm: Orozco-Estrada Conducts Dvořák’s “New World” at Tanglewood

Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

Édouard LALO Symphonie espagnole

Antonín DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9, From the New World

August 9th, 8pm: Lockhart Leads the Pops in John Williams’ Film Night!

Boston Pops Orchestra

John Williams, curator

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Film Night!

August 10th, 7pm: Yo-Yo Ma, Samy Rachid, and Pépin’s “Un Monde nouveau” at Tanglewood

Samy Rachid, conductor

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Camille PÉPIN Un Monde nouveau (American premiere)

Camille SAINT-SÄENS Cello Concerto No. 1

Felix MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, Scottish

August 15th, 8pm: Slobodeniouk, Queyras, and the BSO at Tanglewood

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello

Caroline SHAW Entr’acte, for string orchestra

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Variations on a Rococo Theme, for cello and orchestra

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 4

August 16th, 8pm: Handler’s Boston Symphony Debut with Hadelich, at Tanglewood

Anna Handler, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Johannes BRAHMS Tragic Overture

Robert SCHUMANN Symphony No. 4

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto

August 17th, 7pm: Thibaudet and Liszt’s Second Piano Concerto, at Tanglewood

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

William Grant STILL Threnody (In Memory of Jan Sibelius)

Franz LISZT Piano Concerto No. 2

Jean SIBELIUS Valse triste

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 3

August 22nd, 8pm: Keith Lockhart’s 30th Anniversary Celebration at Tanglewood!

Boston Pops Orchestra

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Keith Lockhart 30th Anniversary Celebration program

August 23rd, 8pm: Yamada Conducts Holst’s “The Planets” and Poulenc’s “Gloria” with González, at Tanglewood

Kazuki Yamada, conductor

Raquel González, soprano

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

Francis POULENC Gloria

Gustav HOLST The Planets

August 24th, 7pm: Zubin Mehta Leads the BSO in Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy”

Zubin Mehta, conductor

James Burton, conductor (Simon)

Federica Lombardi, soprano

Isabel Signoret, mezzo-soprano

Pene Pati, tenor

Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Carlos SIMON Words and Prayers of My Fathers (world premiere; BSO commission)

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9